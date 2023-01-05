Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 323,666 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $59,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 978,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,549,000 after purchasing an additional 198,529 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,478,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,129,000 after acquiring an additional 293,920 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 34,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.5 %

BMY opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average is $74.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $60.86 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.