Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Raised by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $560.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $525.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $671.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

