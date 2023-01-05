Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $61,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,279,276,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after acquiring an additional 584,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.2 %

AVGO opened at $560.24 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $671.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.03. The firm has a market cap of $234.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.