Brokerages Set Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Target Price at $94.33

Shares of Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACXIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Acciona from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Acciona from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Acciona from €43.20 ($45.96) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Acciona from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Acciona Stock Performance

Shares of ACXIF opened at $190.00 on Thursday. Acciona has a 12 month low of $154.24 and a 12 month high of $216.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.11.

About Acciona

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

