Brokerages Set United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target at $51.97

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.97.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at $998,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Up 6.7 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 401.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 79,696 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 420,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 6.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

