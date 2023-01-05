C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $91.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $106.00. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHRW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

CHRW stock opened at $90.80 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

