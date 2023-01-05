Cadence Bank NA Takes $205,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547,343 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,422 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after buying an additional 1,404,468 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $106.05. 17,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,990,626. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $116.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.33.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

