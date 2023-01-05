Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Short Interest Up 6.8% in December

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,480,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 11,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.39. 2,753,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,911. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $91.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.77.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

