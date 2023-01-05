CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.31

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 27888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

CAIXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on CaixaBank from €4.10 ($4.36) to €4.25 ($4.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on CaixaBank from €4.45 ($4.73) to €4.35 ($4.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CaixaBank from €3.60 ($3.83) to €3.70 ($3.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on CaixaBank from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.10 ($4.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

