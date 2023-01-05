Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 1,201 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,417 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.57. 7,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,925. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $192.04 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

