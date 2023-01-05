Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 28 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $18.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,128.99. 6,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,274. The company has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,967.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,890.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $37.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

