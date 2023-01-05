Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 79,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,222. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.80.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

