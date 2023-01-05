Callahan Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,252 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 57,929 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.0% in the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 28,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,651. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $108.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

About D.R. Horton



D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

