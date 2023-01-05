Callahan Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,311 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 90.6% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,196 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,962,000 after purchasing an additional 879,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,111,000 after purchasing an additional 653,202 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $50,766,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 238.2% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 833,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after purchasing an additional 587,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.92. 8,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.35. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

