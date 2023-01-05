Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,216. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $50.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59.

