Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,849 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in NIKE by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $117,962,000 after acquiring an additional 835,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,764,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average of $104.76. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $167.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

