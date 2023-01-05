Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 2,201 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 13.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Polaris by 13.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 39.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Polaris by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PII stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $101.88. 972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average of $107.65. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. Polaris had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PII. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. MKM Partners began coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $112.00 price target on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

