Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 5,822 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 1.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $12,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,743,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,285 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,315,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,878 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock worth $94,048,890. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,996. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

