Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 64,696 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,696 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 71.6% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.99. 253,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,326,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The company has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.