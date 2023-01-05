Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 2.1% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 127.4% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $262.54. 14,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,295. The company has a market cap of $192.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.83. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

