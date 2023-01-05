Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC lowered its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,059 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 400.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Cameco by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.37, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $297.96 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

