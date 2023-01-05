Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCO. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cameco from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cameco

In other news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 17,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$533,252.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$441,436.23.

Cameco Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$30.34 on Friday. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$23.03 and a 1 year high of C$41.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$388.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

