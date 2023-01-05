Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.97

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.97 and traded as low as C$36.43. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$36.94, with a volume of 588,400 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.96. The company has a market cap of C$9.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$898.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.2899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

