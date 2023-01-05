Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $94.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.50 and a 200-day moving average of $102.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

