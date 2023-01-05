Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCA. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,258,000.

Get Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition alerts:

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Company Profile

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

