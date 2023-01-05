Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAW) Short Interest Down 12.5% in December

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCAW remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

