Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Down 7.1% in December

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 4,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.6% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from GBX 588 ($7.08) to GBX 1,219 ($14.69) in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.74. 20,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,808. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.12.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

