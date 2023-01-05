CashBackPro 1-Day Volume Hits $27,841.16 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00005058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a market cap of $86.85 million and approximately $27,841.16 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013196 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00041091 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005932 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00234051 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official website is cashbackpro.net. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @ComBoxTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.85184238 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $16,025.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cashbackpro.net/.”

