Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Short Interest Up 5.6% in December

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

CSTL stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,363. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $48.40.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $71,088.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,034.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,869 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $59,789.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 289,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,483 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $71,088.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,034.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,578 shares of company stock worth $327,793. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

