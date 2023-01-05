Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,729 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.92. 27,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $245.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.28. The company has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

