CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0748 on Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $60.26 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular exchanges.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07592193 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $2,590,376.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

