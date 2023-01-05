CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 4.6% Higher This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0756 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $60.92 million and $2.81 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07599537 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $3,014,476.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

