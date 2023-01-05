Celer Network (CELR) Market Cap Reaches $71.33 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $71.33 million and $3.71 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

