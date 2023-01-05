Celer Network Market Capitalization Tops $70.50 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Celer Network has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $70.50 million and $4.22 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

