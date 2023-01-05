Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $36,754.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 761,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,100.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,236,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after buying an additional 2,944,032 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 248,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 125,157 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,314,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 432,019 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of CNTA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 94,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,077. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $310.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.