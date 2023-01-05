Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Cerus to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $48,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,808 shares in the company, valued at $444,989.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cerus by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cerus by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cerus by 60.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 50,581 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cerus by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 33,174 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,244. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

