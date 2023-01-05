Chainlink Tops One Day Trading Volume of $180.07 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $2.94 billion and approximately $180.07 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for approximately $5.79 or 0.00034357 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainlink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

