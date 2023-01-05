Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Rating) shares rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Approximately 48,333,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 29,310,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.09. The stock has a market cap of £10.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the development, production, appraisal, and exploration of oil and gas properties. Its property portfolio consists of five producing fields and one dormant field in Trinidad and Tobago; a 100% working interest in AREA OFF-1 block in Uruguay; 100% interest in four exploration licenses in The Bahamas; and a 100% interest in Wag naar Zee Project, Suriname.

