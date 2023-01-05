Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $489.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Charter Communications Stock Up 3.6 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $354.00 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $649.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 30.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

