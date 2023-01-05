Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CHTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.00.

Charter Communications stock opened at $354.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $649.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 30.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

