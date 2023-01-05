Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Dycom Industries comprises about 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Dycom Industries worth $16,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 44,047 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 202,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DY traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $94.23. 2,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,290. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.29. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

