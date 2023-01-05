Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $10.72 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $10,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $26,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $45,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 3.3 %

MAA traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.57. 6,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.21. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $227.96.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 92.25%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

