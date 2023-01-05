Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $9.13 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,506 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Raymond James lowered their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $152.57. 48,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.79 and a 200-day moving average of $157.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

