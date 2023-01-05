Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 93,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 38,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,923,000 after buying an additional 89,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGRC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Sidoti lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of MGRC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.19. The stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,377. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $100.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.69. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.82%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.