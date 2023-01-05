Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.25% of ChampionX worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ChampionX by 0.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in ChampionX by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in ChampionX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $94,768.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 167,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,903 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.85. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.59.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

