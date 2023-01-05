Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,809 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the period. CTS comprises approximately 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $14,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CTS in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 64.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTS in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CTS in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

CTS Stock Performance

CTS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.39. The stock had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,473. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.71.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. CTS had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $151.91 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.