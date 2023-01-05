Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $11,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 145.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 60.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 2.8 %

PDCO traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $27.55. 6,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,357. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

