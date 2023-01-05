Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Parsons worth $13,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Parsons by 56.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,028 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at about $20,520,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter valued at about $17,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,084,000 after acquiring an additional 412,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter valued at about $14,157,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSN traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $44.81. 3,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.50.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Parsons had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

