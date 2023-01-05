Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.30.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $127.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.89. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

