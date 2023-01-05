Chellitcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $0.02 (CHLT)

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Chellitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chellitcoin has a total market cap of $3.96 billion and approximately $0.02 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chellitcoin

Chellitcoin was first traded on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chellitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chellitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chellitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

